Goodwill shooting suspect arraigned

The man accused of shooting two Goodwill employees on Tucson's southeast side, one who has since died, was arraigned on Thursday.

40-year-old Adrian William Orozco faces one count each of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft of means of transportation and two counts of aggravated assault.

Orozco was arrested in late December for allegedly shooting Juan Cristobal Flores and another Goodwill employee at a Goodwill Donation Center near Rita Ranch on Dec. 26.

Flores died from his injuries on Jan. 1.