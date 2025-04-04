Good Samaritan coordinates donations for Kingman USD after bus crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Spencer Hendry came up with the idea to collect donations for the people injured and their families. She said they’re taking donations in the form of gift cards and food from the grocery store.

A box will be located outside nine locations. One of them is at Tucson ER and Hospital on Broadway and Swan.

She also told us people can drop off at Northwest Fire District stations 334 on Wade Road, Station 336 on Marana Main Street, and Station 341 on Tangerine Road.

Golder Ranch is also participating, and Hendry said you can donate at Station 379 on Shannon Road and Station 380 on Magee Road.

If you’re in Tucson, you can also donate to the Tucson Fire Department. They are collecting at Station 1 on South Fire Central Place, Station 3 on Norris Avenue, and Station 8 on West Prince.

Hendry is collecting donations until this Sunday, April 6, and they will be delivered on the 14th.