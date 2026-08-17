Golf cart rollover in Green Valley sends two to hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital after their golf cart rolled over in Green Valley, Saturday.

According to a news release from the Santa Rita Fire District, crews arrived at the scene, at Camino Del Portillo and Camino Del Desierto, to find the golf cart on the side of an arroyo.

One of the patients had gotten out of the golf cart before emergency crews arrived, the news release said.

The other patient was pinned underneath the golf cart on jagged rocks, which resulted in a "prolonged and complicated extrication," the news release said.

Crews had to stabilize and lift the vehicle off the patient to ensure it wouldn't slide.

The investigation is ongoing.