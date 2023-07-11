Golder Ranch Fire to hold blood drive

Golder Ranch Fire District has opened up registration for a blood drive at the end of July.

The district has 23 slots open for donors on July 27th between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. That's at station 380 at 1175 W. Magee Road.

Donors can sign up online here: redcrossblood.org

In addition to July's blood drive, Golder Ranch will hold another drive this October. In the meantime, donors are welcome to schedule appointments at Red Cross donation centers.

Each pint of donated blood can save up to three lives.

Donors who give blood between July 17th and the 30th will get a free Shark Week T-shirt.