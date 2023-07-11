Watch Now
Golder Ranch Fire to hold blood drive

Registrations open now for donors
Rick Bowmer/AP
Eric Timpson, center, and Thomas Nicolaysen, right, give blood at the American Red Cross Donation Center Monday, March 23, 2020, in Murray, Utah. The U.S. surgeon general on Thursday, March 19, 2020, urged healthy Americans, especially younger ones, to donate blood as supplies dwindle amid the coronavirus outbreak. The industry has counted more than 12,000 blood drives canceled, some immediately and others set for coming months. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 3:59 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 06:59:23-04

Golder Ranch Fire District has opened up registration for a blood drive at the end of July.

The district has 23 slots open for donors on July 27th between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. That's at station 380 at 1175 W. Magee Road.

Donors can sign up online here: redcrossblood.org

In addition to July's blood drive, Golder Ranch will hold another drive this October. In the meantime, donors are welcome to schedule appointments at Red Cross donation centers.

Each pint of donated blood can save up to three lives.

Donors who give blood between July 17th and the 30th will get a free Shark Week T-shirt.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

