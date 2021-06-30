Golder Ranch Fire District reacts to Captain's death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A captain's seat sits empty on an engine Tuesday night at the Golder Ranch Fire District.

"It's just devastating to lose somebody that's part of the fire family," said Captain Adam Jarrold.

The fire district release a statement which said Captain Lucas Giampa died from injuries he suffered after a motorcycle accident on Monday.

"He and his wife have a blended family, they have five children total."

Jarrold described his colleague as a 'go-getter' fire fighter who approached his position unconventionally.

"One of my memories I have of Lucas is we had some difference of opinion on a fire scene one time," he said.

"Great thing about Lucas is we were able to talk those things out and I was able to see things from a different perspective, something I never even thought of."

Captain Jarrold said Giampa graduated from Flowing Wells High School in 1997 and served as a fire fighter for 20 years, starting his career with the rural metro fire department.

Captain Giampa's loss is especially tough for those he served with because, as Captain Jarrold described, they already work in a dangerous field.

"We have plans and procedures in place for watching out for each other's backs," Jarrold said,"but unfortunately to lose somebody off-duty, it's a little tough because we weren't there to be able to have his back."

Captain Lucas Giampa was 41-years-old.