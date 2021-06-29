Fire captain dies in Monday motorcycle wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Golder Ranch Fire District captain died in a Monday motorcycle wreck.

According to the department, Capt. Lucas Giampa died Monday afternoon from injuries in the wreck that morning near Irvington and Benson Highway.

Giampa served in the fire service for 21 years and had been a captain since 2016. Before his time at Golder Ranch, Giampa worked at Mountain Vista Fire and Rural/Metro Fire.

He was a Pima Community College adjunct instructor in the Fire Science program and worked as a first aid and CPR instructor.

“Captain Giampa was a man of conviction," Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer said in a statement. "He was principled and had a strong internal compass. He loved his job and we were blessed to work with him.”

Giampa is survived by his wife, Jamie, and five children in a blended family.

Those looking to donate to the family can visit this GoFundMe page.

