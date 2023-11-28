Golder Ranch Fire District Deputy Chief Fred Pearce retires after 22 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Deputy Chief Fred Pearce, with 22 years of service at the Golder Ranch Fire District, is announcing his retirement.

Chief Pearce, who climbed the ranks from firefighter/EMT to Deputy Chief of Emergency Response, earned awards, including:



Fire Chief Letter of Commendation in 2013

Union Member of the Year award in 2018

Public Safety Merit Award from Pima County Sheriff in 2013

With degrees in Finance, Economics, Business Administration, and Fire Science, Pearce plans to spend more time with his family after retiring.