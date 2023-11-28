Golder Ranch Fire District Deputy Chief Fred Pearce retires after 22 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Deputy Chief Fred Pearce, with 22 years of service at the Golder Ranch Fire District, is announcing his retirement.
Chief Pearce, who climbed the ranks from firefighter/EMT to Deputy Chief of Emergency Response, earned awards, including:
- Fire Chief Letter of Commendation in 2013
- Union Member of the Year award in 2018
- Public Safety Merit Award from Pima County Sheriff in 2013
With degrees in Finance, Economics, Business Administration, and Fire Science, Pearce plans to spend more time with his family after retiring.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.