Golder Ranch Fire District assistant chief retiring after 20 years of service

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After more than 20 years with the Golder Ranch Fire District, Assistant Chief Scott Robb is retiring.

He began as a firefighter and worked his was up to the leading position.

"[It's] definitely a rewarding position and rewarding career," Assistant Chief Scott shared. "And being able to see every aspect of it starting on front lines, doing all firefighter work and working as a paramedic."

When he started the job, there were only 43 employees compared to the almost 300 the district has now.

This transition has made such an impact, saying it help him "... to get a broad perspective of how you run the fire service as a business."

Assistant Chief Scott says he will miss the people and serving the public, though he admits he'll continue serving the community in someway shape or form.

