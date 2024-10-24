Going on Jersey's Journeys to the Humane Society

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Gracie is a 2-month-old tuxedo cat. She's a sweet little princess, who loves attention and treats. She's young enough that she'll do great in any home. She can't wait to explore the world and fall in love with you!

- Merlin is a 5-year-old brown tabby cat with white paws. He's a sweet gentleman, who has been playful with dogs, although he ignored Jersey. He doesn't really like other cats. He is treat-motivated, and loves a good ear scratch. He's ready to be loved in a home that can give him a cuddly lap to curl up in.

- Gorda is a 7-year-old black and white speckled heeler mix. This beautiful girl came into the shelter as a stray, but she's been eating very well, and loves being around people. She's polite, she knows her basic commands, and she's ready to go with the flow. She's beyond the puppy phase, and now she's just ready to be the perfect pet.

- Shadow is a 7-year-old black lab mix. This sweet boy is still pretty rambunctious for his age, and has a lot of pep in his step! He's playful and likes being around other dogs, so he just needs a dog that can give it back to him. He would like a home that can provide some TLC for him, since he's still recovering from surgery. He had a bullet removed from his hip, but he's doing great now and doesn't seem to be having any issues!