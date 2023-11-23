Going home for the holidays: Pets on Journey's Journeys at the Humane Society

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Stormy is an 8-month-old gray cat. He's a curious boy, who doesn't shy away from a great ear scratch. He's friendly, and loves knowing what's going on around him. He was very interested in meeting Jersey, so we think he should be fine in a home with friendly dogs.

- Geraldine is an 8-month-old black and white cat. She just got fixed, which is why she's wearing a cone of shame, but it'll be off soon! She's a sweet, gentle girl, who just wants to be loved!

- Bruce is a 4-year-old black lab mix. For some reason, he is about to mark his one year anniversary in the shelter, which is crazy! He's a very sweet boy, who just needs a chance. He has a tendency to bark in the kennel, but he's actually kind of timid once you take him out. What he needs is a friendly home that will let him come out of his shell. He's truly playful, happy, and loves cheese. He also likes other dogs - as long as they're small and sassy!

- Coco is an 11-month-old diluted tan Staffordshire terrier and bulldog mix. She's a very energetic girl, who could really use an outlet for all her energy. She loves dog friends and people friends, and can't wait to be your bestie!