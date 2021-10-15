Watch
Glendale police investigating after man is struck by a train

Posted at 7:21 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 10:21:13-04

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Glendale say a man has been severely injured after being hit by a train.

Police say the man was struck around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities haven’t identified the man, but they say he’s in his 20s. Police say the man was walking along the tracks when an apparatus on the side of the train struck him somewhere on his body. The train reportedly was moving at less than 20 mph when the man was hit.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

