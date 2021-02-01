Menu

Glendale police ID suspect who wielded spear at officers

Posted at 1:06 PM, Feb 01, 2021
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man shot and wounded by Glendale police officers after threatening them with a homemade spear. Glendale police say 23-year-old Alexander Mear was listed in stable condition Monday at a hospital.

Mear is facing at least two counts of aggravated assault. According to investigators, officers responded to a threatening 911 call Saturday night from a man who stated that he had a gun and “wanted to shoot cops.” A police spokesman says officers arrived on the scene just north of downtown Glendale and confronted a man matching the description. An officer fired shots when the suspect ignored commands to drop the weapon.

