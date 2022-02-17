Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Glendale police: 8-year-old girl fatally shot in mothers car

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
FILE: Police Sirens
Sirens 2
Posted at 7:12 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 09:12:53-05

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Glendale police say an 8-year-old girl was killed Thursday when struck by multiple gunshots fired into her mother’s car.

Police said preliminary information indicated the shooting occurred after the woman’s car and another vehicle left a parking lot following an argument of some kind between the woman’s boyfriend and another person in the other vehicle.

Police said the mother drove her wounded daughter to a hospital where the child was pronounced dead. The mother, the boyfriend and a second child in the car the mother’s young son, were not injured. No identities were released, and police said they didn’t know how many suspects were involved.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!