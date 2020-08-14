Glendale detective fatally shoots suspect during encounter

PHOENIX (AP) — The Glendale Police Department says one of its detectives fatally shot a carjacking suspect who had knocked another detective to the ground during an encounter at a Phoenix gas station.

A Police Department statement says the suspect was reaching behind his back while positioned over the detective on the ground when the second detective shot the suspect.

According to the statement, a gun was found near the suspect and that the encounter occurred Friday as the detectives tried to arrest the suspect. No identities were released. The Arizona Department of Public Safety will investigate the incident.

