Glendale and Mesa officers involved in separate police shootings early Thursday morning

Two shootings involving officers are under investigation across the Valley early Thursday morning.

These incidents mark the third and fourth shootings in the Valley this week, following shootings involving the Avondale Police Department and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Mesa police shooting

One shooting occurred in Mesa in a neighborhood near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue after officers responded to a family fight just after midnight.

Officials say a 33-year-old man exited the home and pointed a weapon at officers, prompting two officers to fire their weapons.

The man was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Police say when he's discharged from the hospital, he'll be taken into custody to face charges.

Mesa police say no officers were injured.

KNXV

Glendale police shooting

Another shooting occurred in the West Valley, involving Glendale officers.

Glendale Police Department officials report that an initial call for assistance was received by officers around 12:40 a.m. at a home located near 91st and Glendale avenues.

The call involved a suicidal subject.

A preliminary investigation revealed a man was on the phone with a crisis hotline, which then contacted Glendale police for a response.

When officers arrived, they located the man standing in a driveway, who was armed with a gun.

Moments later, officials say the man fired his gun multiple times. As two officers approached him, he reportedly pointed the gun at them, prompting them to shoot him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 28-year-old Adrian Green.

No officers were injured.

KNXV

Stay with ABC15 for more on these developing stories.