Gladden Farms Elementary celebrates raising $25K to revamp school's playground

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gladden Farms Elementary of the Marana Unified School District has reached a fundraising milestone through their annual "Fun Run/Walk."

The school recently celebrated raising $25,000 for their school's playground through pledges and support from the community.

During a school-wide celebration, students had a joyous time turning School Principle Mrs. Kaufman into a human ice cream sundae during the festivities.

Staff from the school also expressed how grateful they were for everyone who donated, volunteered, ran, walked and danced.

Watch the Sundae Celebration on their YouTube Channel.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

