Giving them HOPE: Pets up for adoption on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, AZ — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Billy is a 3-year-old orange tabby cat. He's a big, talkative, friendly boy, who has recently found himself a little lonely in the shelter, since his best friend just got adopted! He loves to play with the kittens, he's fine around dogs, and he's a big love bug. He'll do great in any home that will love him!

- Petunia is a gray tabby cat, who's still a kitten. She came into the shelter as a stray, but she has already learned how much she loves living in the lap of luxury. She's friendly, curious and playful, and can't wait to be your best friend.

- Pablo is a 1-year-old white pit mix. This gentleman is deaf, but he already knows several sign language commands, and has been very quick to learn them! He's playful and happy, and would love a family that can take him on adventures.

- Timon is a 1-year-old black and tan jack russel terrier mix. To say this little guy has a lot of energy, would be an understatement. He LOVES to jump and run around, but he's had some success learning commands, which helps him focus. He loves being around kids (probably because they match his energy levels!) and he'd love a home that give him an outlet to really express his excitement everyday.

