Give them HOPE: Dogs and cats on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Mookie Betz is a 6-month-old orange and white cat. He's a very affectionate boy, who came into HOPE as a stray, but he is definitely cut out for a pampered life. He loves snuggling up, and will come right in between your legs. He's a little cautious around dogs, but he's young enough that he should warm up to them.

- Piper is a 1-year-old orange and brown marbled cat. This beautiful girl loves attention and will always ask for pets. She's sweet and energetic, and is always curious about what's going on around her. She seems to have no problem with dogs, and is up for anything. Plus have you seen her?? She's literally stunning!

- Trooper is a 2-year-old tri-colored shepherd mix. This super fluffy boy is really excited just to be here. He's friendly, and does a great little hopping dance. He would do great in a home with older kids (maybe 5 and above) and he doesn't really like small dogs or cats, but he might be okay with another big dog. He's a handsome boy with the personality to match, and really just wants the opportunity to love you.

- Chance is a 6-year-old brindle shepherd mix. He's a super sweet boy, who's extremely polite and friendly. He is deaf, but he knows several hand commands, and is very well behaved. He gets along great with other animals, and he loves toys!

