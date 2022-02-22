Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe just in time for Palindrome Week

Already almost six-foot-tall and 150 pounds
Posted at 1:00 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 15:02:03-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Phoenix Zoo recently welcomed a newborn Masai giraffe into the world, just in time for Palindrome Week.

Zoo keepers say the female animal was born on Monday morning, mentioning that the mother and baby will have privacy away from the public for the next couple of weeks.

"Sunshine is an incredibly protective mother and we anticipate them to stay off exhibit in their barn, bonding for at least the next few weeks," the Phoenix Zoo shared.

According to the zoo, she is the third calf of eight-year-old mother Sunshine, and the fourth calf sired by 13-year-old father Miguu.

At just two days old, the calf is nearly six-foot-tall and 150-pounds. They add she is healthy and sticks extremely close to her mother in the giraffe barn.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!