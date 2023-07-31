Ghost Ranch Exotics missing multiple animals after Monsoon activity

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ghost Ranch Exotics is picking up the pieces after the devastating storms from over the weekend.

The zoo in Marana, formerly known as Funny Foot Farm, posted pictures on Facebook showing damage to multiple habitats. According to staff, half of the animals' shelters were destroyed, alongside every single fence and shade.

Ghost Exotic Ranch says the damage from the storm scattered it's aviary across 4 acres. Neighbors from around the community stopped by to help clean up debris on Saturday.

The ranch is also missing multiple animals. Zoo staff are currently looking for a kangaroo, a capybara, and two African porcupines.