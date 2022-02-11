Getting your hair back after losing it to COVID and other medical issues

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — Latisha Palmer just opened her new hair salon Lofty Locs and Tresses at the 1800 block of East Fort Lowell a few months ago and now she’s seeing an old problem pop up in her salon, the issue of hair loss.

“Postpartum hair loss is a common thing around the hairline is pretty normal and it doesn’t happen until you've given birth,” Palmer said.

COVID-19 and other health conditions are having an impact on hair loss and growth. KGUN 9 wanted to know more about the process of recovery for those dealing with the issue.

“Typically, they notice at home that things are a little different in different spots of their hair,” Palmer said.

Aside from taking vitamins, extensions and wigs there are other things stylists can do to help fix the situation.

“For hair that is looser in the hair patter scheme I tend to use a lighter oil and a lighter leave in conditioner. For type 3 type 4 the tighter coiled and curly hair I tend to use thicker conditioners and more moisturizing shampoos,” Palmer said.

Palmer also says it's a good idea to give your hair a break and being gentle is key. Tight styles are out until you recover no matter what type of hair you have on your head.

"I encourage them to do low manipulation hair styles and exercising things like that to encourage blood flow things like that,” Palmer said.

Palmer has some words of wisdom for those of you who are still struggling and dealing with hair loss.

"What I do to comfort people is to let them know that you’re still alive which means your hair is still going to grow. We just need to figure out what your hair is missing and what it really wants,” Palmer said.

