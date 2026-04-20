Getting kids more active in school is at the center of a recently signed Arizona law

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Katie Hobbs recently signed House Bill 2395, creating the Arizona School Fitness Program within the state Department of Education. The program recognizes public schools that take part in nationally recognized fitness tests or activities.

The change comes as childhood obesity levels continue to trend upward. Roughly 1 in 5 children and adolescents in the U.S. is now considered obese, according to the CDC.

Participation is optional for schools, but those that opt in can use nationally recognized fitness tests, including the Presidential Fitness Test that tracks endurance, strength and speed with activities like running and push-ups.

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If schools participate, they may include this on their annual report cards, giving parents information about school programs and how their children are performing.

The Arizona Department of Education will develop guidelines and provide resources to help schools implement the program.

The Presidential Fitness Test has been around since 1956 and was part of the school experience for generations of students. It was phased out in 2012 under the Obama administration and replaced with a program that focused more broadly on overall health instead of specific fitness benchmarks.

State Superintendent Tom Horne is set to celebrate the law’s passage Monday, where students will demonstrate fitness challenges tied to the initiative.