Getting creative: Generation Creation kids use their imaginations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — From hole punchers and scissors to hammers and sewing machine, children at the Children's Museum of Tucson are using their imaginations to create new things. In the Generation Creation program, the kids develop their fine motor skills and dexterity, while also giving children a sense of achievement.

The program started just before the pandemic began but once the museum closed, so did the program. But for the past few months that it's been back, kids are excited to create many different creations that they get to name. After they finish their creation, they get to put it on the museum wall.

Director of Marketing Teresa Truelsen said it's a space for kiddos to make mistakes, learn new tools and exercise curiosity...

"It’s really about them learning to try new things and realize maybe it isn’t working and then try something else, and so really it’s about helping them learn creative and critical thinking skills and to use their imaginations.”

Especially with the pandemic's pressure, museum educators said it's important for the kids to have a space to learn and connect with others again. Vanessa King, the director of education at the museum, said it gives kids and families a chance to focus their minds on something else.

"I think being able to make things is huge," King said. "And being able to express your self in different ways we talk about this maker space as a way to create divergent thinking so being able to look at something and look at something beyond the ways that we normally think of them."

The program is every Tuesday through Sunday starting at 1p.m. in the Imagine It room.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

