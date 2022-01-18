Getting a second chance: GAP Ministries offers free culinary and auto tech training

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There's a local training program that is giving people in need a chance to learn skills for jobs in the auto industry or culinary field. GAP Ministries is offering a free culinary or auto tech training that runs for 40 hours a week for 10 weeks.

In the training kitchen, Executive Chef and Tucson Iron Chef winner John Hohn said while the students are learning the skills, the food they make goes to places in the community that are in need.

"We feed homeless shelters, we feed day cares we feed schools and hopefully what we taught them, they are able to apply those things and the food is used for a specific purpose," he said.

The people that are elidible to apply are those about to re-enter society, foster kids that are aging out of the system, those coming out of rehabilitation centers, low-income individuals and otherwise at risk people. Hohn said they are set to start their 20th culinary training class in May and the students usually get jobs right away.

"There are a ton of jobs available right now and we have people calling us saying hey we need a couple of sous chefs, a couple of produce workers," he said.

If you're looking to apply to either the culinary program or the auto tech class, the link to apply is here.

----

