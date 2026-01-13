Get into Patagonia Lake State Park, other state parks for free on MLK Day

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Arizona residents will have free access to any state park on Monday, Jan. 19.
There are more than 30 state parks, according to a news release from Arizona State Parks & Trails. All you have to do is show your ID upon entry.
The offer applies to day-use only, the news release said. Yuma Territorial Prison Historic Park is not included, and fees at all parks still apply for camping, concessions and tours.
Southern Arizona Parks include, Catalina State Park, Kartchner Caverns State Park, Oracle State Park, Patagonia Lake State Park, Picacho Peak State Park, Sonoita Creek State Natural Area, Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park.
A full list of participation parks is below:
Alamo Lake State Park
Buckskin Mountain State Park
Catalina State Park
Cattail Cove State Park
Colorado River State Historic Park
Dankworth Pond State Park
Dead Horse Ranch State Park
Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area
Fort Verde State Historic Park
Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park
Homolovi State Park
Jerome State Historic Park
Kartchner Caverns State Park
Lake Havasu State Park
Lost Dutchman State Park
Lyman Lake State Park
McFarland State Historic Park
Oracle State Park
Patagonia Lake State Park
Picacho Peak State Park
Red Rock State Park
Riordan Mansion State Historic Park
River Island State Park
Rockin' River Ranch State Park
Roper Lake State Park
San Rafael State Natural Area
Slide Rock State Park
Sonoita Creek State Natural Area
Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park
Tonto Natural Bridge State Park
Tubac Presidio State Historic Park
Verde River Greenway State Natural Area