Get into Patagonia Lake State Park, other state parks for free on MLK Day

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Arizona residents will have free access to any state park on Monday, Jan. 19.

There are more than 30 state parks, according to a news release from Arizona State Parks & Trails. All you have to do is show your ID upon entry.

The offer applies to day-use only, the news release said. Yuma Territorial Prison Historic Park is not included, and fees at all parks still apply for camping, concessions and tours.

Southern Arizona Parks include, Catalina State Park, Kartchner Caverns State Park, Oracle State Park, Patagonia Lake State Park, Picacho Peak State Park, Sonoita Creek State Natural Area, Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park.

A full list of participation parks is below:

Alamo Lake State Park

Buckskin Mountain State Park

Catalina State Park

Cattail Cove State Park

Colorado River State Historic Park

Dankworth Pond State Park

Dead Horse Ranch State Park

Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area

Fort Verde State Historic Park

Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park

Homolovi State Park

Jerome State Historic Park

Kartchner Caverns State Park

Lake Havasu State Park

Lost Dutchman State Park

Lyman Lake State Park

McFarland State Historic Park

Oracle State Park

Patagonia Lake State Park

Picacho Peak State Park

Red Rock State Park

Riordan Mansion State Historic Park

River Island State Park

Rockin' River Ranch State Park

Roper Lake State Park

San Rafael State Natural Area

Slide Rock State Park

Sonoita Creek State Natural Area

Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park

Tonto Natural Bridge State Park

Tubac Presidio State Historic Park

Verde River Greenway State Natural Area