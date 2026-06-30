Get free legal advice: Professionals will tackle family law tonight

Tonight, KGUN 9 News, in partnership with the State Bar of Arizona and Pima County Bar Association, will help you navigate the ins-and-outs of family law, starting at 5 p.m.

The 90-minute event will feature multiple phone lines staffed by experienced attorneys and legal paraprofessionals. Callers can expect brief but informative consultations designed to provide initial guidance and resources for their specific situations. To make the most of your time, we recommend having relevant documents and specific questions ready.

The number will be posted in this story 15 minutes before the phone lines open.

