Get free legal advice on estate planning with KGUN 9's 'Ask the Expert'

Getting your affairs in order toward the end of life can be a stressful and daunting task.

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, KGUN 9 News, in partnership with the State Bar of Arizona and Pima County Bar Association, will help you figure your next steps in making those plans, starting at 5 p.m.

The two-hour event will feature multiple phone lines staffed by experienced attorneys and legal paraprofessionals. Callers can expect brief but informative consultations designed to provide initial guidance and resources for their specific situations. To make the most of your time, we recommend having relevant documents and specific questions ready.

Some frequent questions include: What’s the difference between a will and a trust? Do I need an estate plan if I don’t have any assets? How can I leave my home to my family? How do I avoid probate? What should I consider when getting my estate in order?

The number to call will be posted to this story at 4 p.m. on Nov. 18.

