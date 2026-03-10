Get free legal advice on employment law with KGUN 9's 'Ask the Expert'

It's important to know your rights in the workplace.

On Tuesday, March 10, KGUN 9 News, in partnership with the State Bar of Arizona and Pima County Bar Association, will help you navigate the ins-and-outs of employment law, starting at 5 p.m.

The two-hour event will feature multiple phone lines staffed by experienced attorneys and legal paraprofessionals. Callers can expect brief but informative consultations designed to provide initial guidance and resources for their specific situations. To make the most of your time, we recommend having relevant documents and specific questions ready.

The phone banks open at 5 p.m. The number will be given out at that time.