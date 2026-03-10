Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Get free legal advice on employment law with KGUN 9's 'Ask the Expert'

KGUNEmploymentlaw.jpg
KGUN 9
KGUNEmploymentlaw.jpg
Posted

It's important to know your rights in the workplace.

On Tuesday, March 10, KGUN 9 News, in partnership with the State Bar of Arizona and Pima County Bar Association, will help you navigate the ins-and-outs of employment law, starting at 5 p.m.

The two-hour event will feature multiple phone lines staffed by experienced attorneys and legal paraprofessionals. Callers can expect brief but informative consultations designed to provide initial guidance and resources for their specific situations. To make the most of your time, we recommend having relevant documents and specific questions ready.

The phone banks open at 5 p.m. The number will be given out at that time.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism