Get free consumer advice on landlord-tenant law with KGUN 9's 'Ask The Expert'

Tonight, from 5 to 7 p.m., KGUN 9 News, in partnership with the State Bar of Arizona and Pima County Bar Association, is offering an opportunity for Tucson-area residents to receive free one-on-one consumer advice from legal experts on landlord-tenant law.

The two-hour event will feature multiple phone lines staffed by experienced attorneys and legal paraprofessionals. Callers can expect brief but informative consultations designed to provide initial guidance and resources for their specific situations. To make the most of your time, we recommend having relevant documents and specific questions ready.

The number to call will be posted at 5 p.m.

