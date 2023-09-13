Get free clothes for your TUSD student

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District is reminding parents they can get free clothes for their kids.

Students can get five shirts, three shorts or pants and one pair of shoes at the Duffy Clothing Bank on 5th and Magnolia.

Moms say the bank is a god-send, especially as other needs for their families are getting more expensive.

“This has been a blessing to say the least, because my kids—man, are they growing,” Raven Anderson said.

Anderson adds when she comes to get new clothes, she donates the ones that don't fit anymore. That helps keep the donation-run bank's inventory full, while helping her kids.

She adds it's seemingly the one place in town where prices aren’t rising.

“I spend more on food now than anything, and it’s a lot," Anderson said.

Running the bank day to day is Kristi Olbert.

“I don’t sometime see this as a job just because I love doing it so much," Olbert said.

She says many TUSD families don’t know she’s here to help.

“Our team is amazing and very welcoming. We just want to give you what you need for your kiddos to thrive,” Olbert said.

She says many parents can be hesitant to ask for assistance.

Judith Lares said even after her house burned down, she was embarrassed to come to the clothing bank.

Lares now encourages any parents facing a hardship to advocate for themselves.

“I had never been in the position of asking for something. I found out it’s not that bad,” Lares said.

The Duffy Bank only runs off of donations. Right now there is a major need for men's clothes.

You can donate any time the bank is open: check the hours here on the bank's webpage.

Duffy Clothing Bank is located at 655 N. Magnolia Ave.