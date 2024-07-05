Watch Now
Get a free appetizer at Texas Roadhouse for donating to a local charity

The Christmas in July pajama drive is taking place at the Texas Roadhouse locations on Irvington and in Marana
Adam Klepp
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jul 05, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — July is Angel Heart Pajama Project's "Christmas in July" Pajama drive.

The organization was started by Cuban immigrants and delivers pajamas and books to foster children across Southern Arizona. The Pajama Project will deliver to over 80 foster homes this year.

“It puts a smile on the faces of the kids, kids who otherwise may have nothing," Patti Lopez said.

At Texas Roadhouse locations on Irvington and in Marana all July, there is a donation box at the front of the restaurant.

“If they bring a new set of pajamas and a book with them they can check in with one of our managers and receive a free appetizer card for their next visit with us," Gabriela Gonzales said.

Read more about the Angel Heart Pajama Project here on their website.

