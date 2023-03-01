Watch Now
George Alan Kelly scheduled for March 6 after charged with second degree murder

Murder charged officially changed
Rancher George Alan Kelly is now facing two aggravated assault charges.
Posted at 6:03 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 20:03:08-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - George Alan Kelly's arraignment is officially scheduled for March 6, following a change in his charge from First Degree to Second Degree Murder.

Kelly was previously charged with First Degree Murder, which got changed to Second Degree Murder last Friday.

His arraignment is scheduled for March 6 and he will be appearing in Superior Court.

The 73-year-old rancher is accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, a Mexican citizen, on Jan. 30,according to Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

Kelly was held on a $1 million bond and was released Feb. 23, 2023.

