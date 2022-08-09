General election candidates talk about reproductive rights and how that fits into the upcoming election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There are no abortion measures on this year's general election ballot -- but reproductive rights could still shape the way Arizonans vote.

Candidates on both sides of the aisle are making abortion a center peice of their campaigns.

“As women, we need to stand up together as we have, and will continue to do,” said Dana Allmond, an Arizona State Representative candidate.

“I don’t believe in being extreme about this issue. I think people of good faith disagree about the life issue, and I’m glad that Roe V. Wade was overturned,” said Blake Masters, the U.S. Senate Republican Candidate.

Tucson Democratic women leaders hosted a “Too Extreme GOP” press conference addressing the Republican party’s views on reproductive rights.

“Whether they understand it or not, Republicans are beholden to their constituents, not the other way around," said Allmond. "They swore an oath to defend our rights, not take them away."

Masters said this is not the intention.

“I’m not interested in taking away someone’s reproductive rights. The woman always has rights and that’s important but what also has rights in the equation is the baby,” he said.

U.S. House of Representatives candidate Kirsten Engel says abortion is not the government’s decision.

“We should leave the decision on whether to have an abortion, to those who get pregnant, so they can make their own health care decisions by themselves, or with whom they choose to confide,” said Engel.

Kari Lake, Arizona's Republican Governor candidate, opposes abortion.

A Pew Research poll from July shows 62-percent of Americans believe abortion should be legal.

Masters says the ban on abortions after 15 weeks is reasonable, and is against late term abortions.

“And it’s just a tough decision for legislators to weigh,” he said.

Also important when it comes to reproductive rights- the state's Attorney General.

Democrat Kris Mayes is pro-choice -- Republican Abe Hamadeh is anti-abortion.

Whoever wins that election will have the job of enforcing abortion laws.