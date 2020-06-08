GEICO plans to hire 150 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — GEICO is looking to fill 150 positions in Tucson.

As part of a nationwide hiring effort that will add 3,000 to its ranks, the insurance company is hiring employees at its Tucson regional office by August.

New hires will train and work remotely until the company brings employees back to offices.

“We are incredibly proud to be able to offer career opportunities at a time when many Americans have had their livelihoods taken away by the pandemic,” President and CEO Todd Combs said in a statement. “We are fortunate to be a stable company committed to serving our customers, developing associates and supporting our local communities during this challenging time.”

