Gas up, fly high: Labor Day Weekend projected to see record travel numbers

TUCSON, Ariz. — Labor Day weekend is set to see a significant surge in travel, with both roadways and airports in Southern Arizona expected to be busier than ever.

Despite the lingering summer heat, many residents are gearing up for the traditional end-of-summer festivities, though economic factors like gas prices are influencing how people choose to travel.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, air travel is expected to hit record levels this weekend, with an 8.5% increase in passenger volume compared to last year.

"We anticipate screening around 17 million passengers over the weekend," the TSA reported, signaling a bustling few days ahead for air travelers.

This aligns with trends observed by travel experts who predict that gas stations and airports will be packed throughout the holiday weekend.

However, the high cost of fuel has caused some travelers to reconsider their plans.

Makenna Martin, an assistant coach for the University of Arizona’s sand volleyball team, expressed frustration over rising expenses.

"It’s just really hard to get out or go on any type of vacation with how expensive things are right now. Gas being one of them, it’s just not accessible," she said.

For those opting to drive instead of fly, the slightly lower gas prices offer some relief, though not enough to make a significant impact.

"I feel like it has gone down a little bit, but not significantly," said Maria Lujan, who is traveling to Phoenix for the holiday. "I haven't felt the difference really all that much."

Lujan, who plans to carpool with family, chose to drive for convenience, despite the expected heavy traffic on Interstate 10.

"I've traveled before during this time, and it usually is pretty hectic. A couple of accidents usually," she said, reflecting the cautious optimism many drivers share as they hit the road.

Whether by air or by car, Southern Arizonans are poised to make the most of this year’s Labor Day weekend, despite the challenges posed by fluctuating travel costs.