Gas prices rise above $4 across Arizona

Arizona motorists are facing higher fuel costs as gas prices breach $4 per gallon, increasing the cost of fuel for drivers.
Posted at 9:46 PM, Sep 20, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona motorists are facing higher fuel costs as gas prices breach $4 per gallon, increasing the cost of fuel for drivers.

This unexpected increase, according to Triple-A, is the result of an unexpected demand pattern for this time of year.

Just last week, Arizona ranked seventh on the list of the most expensive states for gas, averaging $4.49 per gallon. Within a week, the state has jumped to the sixth spot, with gas prices now at an average of $4.65 per gallon.

Gas prices in Pima County have increased significantly from an average of $3.46 per gallon last year to an average of $4.26 per gallon this year.

Phoenix, in Maricopa County, is more expensive at $4.99 per gallon.

Beyond Marana, drivers may anticipate paying about 40 cents more per gallon.

