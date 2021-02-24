Menu

Gas prices are soaring

KGUN
Pain at the pump
Posted at 5:22 PM, Feb 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-23 19:22:48-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It seems like every time you look the price of gas is going up. The current national average is $2.64 a gallon and Arizona had one of the largest weekly increases in the country, according to AAA.

"If the kids don’t go to school we don’t work,” said School Bus Driver Maria Cano.

Cano says her reduced hours can’t keep up with the rising cost.

“Sometimes you don’t pay a bill, so you have enough money for the week for gas to get to work, and then hours are going down, so it is hard on us.”

The price of gas crashed to less than $1.80 in Tucson during stay-at-home orders in April, but it has been rising ever since.

“We are still seeing 3,4,5 cents a gallon increases daily,” said Good Morning Tucson Traffic Reporter Allen “Big Al” Kath.

Kath says production has lagged behind growing demand for gas leading to higher prices.

“Supply and demand. We see the price going up faster than most of us are comfortable seeing, and haven’t seen in probably around 10 years or so.”

The recent arctic blast freezing out Texas oil refineries means gas prices will likely only get higher. Cano says she will just have to keep trying to make it work.

“We carpool to work and home to make it,” she said. “Sometimes I have the money and sometimes she helps me out. If it were not for that I'd be walking.”

