Gas line break forces evacuation in Oro Valley neighborhood

A car wreck caused an Oro Valley gas leak that has disrupted service in an Oro Valley neighborhood Thursday. Photo via Google Maps.
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jun 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-25 15:14:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — A car wreck caused an Oro Valley gas leak that has disrupted service and caused a neighborhood in Oro Valley to evacuate Thursday.

Police say the area affected is near Northern Avenue and Cool Drive.

According to Amy Washburn of Southwest Gas, 20 homes were affected.

