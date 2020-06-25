Gas line break forces evacuation in Oro Valley neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. — A car wreck caused an Oro Valley gas leak that has disrupted service and caused a neighborhood in Oro Valley to evacuate Thursday.

During a car accident a large gas line was struck and all houses in this area are being evacuated. For your safety Please stay out of the area. If you live in that neighborhood a temporary shelter location is being set up at Adair south of the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/JnZA9vXcKO — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) June 25, 2020

Police say the area affected is near Northern Avenue and Cool Drive.

According to Amy Washburn of Southwest Gas, 20 homes were affected.