Gas leak shuts down 22nd Street and Swan intersection

A gas leak shut down a midtown intersection Friday.
Posted at 12:52 PM, May 07, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A gas leak shut down a midtown intersection Friday.

Tucson police say 22nd Street and Swan was closed during the leak.

Drivers could use Alvernon and Broadway as alternates.

According to a Southwest Gas spokesperson, the cause of the leak is under investigation and was found during routine service work. One customer lost service.

