Gas leak shuts down 22nd Street and Swan intersection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A gas leak shut down a midtown intersection Friday.

🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦



Traffic on S. Swan Rd. between E. 22nd Street and E. Broadway Blvd. is shutdown due to a gas leak. @SWGas crews are on scene. Please avoid the area & use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/mEHGwple42 — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) May 7, 2021

Tucson police say 22nd Street and Swan was closed during the leak.

Drivers could use Alvernon and Broadway as alternates.

According to a Southwest Gas spokesperson, the cause of the leak is under investigation and was found during routine service work. One customer lost service.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.