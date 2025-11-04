Gas leak leads to evacuation on far Westside

Several homes were evacuated in the Tucson Estates community on the city's far west side on Monday after a demolition company accidentally sheared off a gas meter, according to Drexel Heights Fire Department.

Crews were called to 5433 West Box R Street after a trailer being demolished collapsed onto a gas meter, breaking it off before the shutoff valve, Drexel Heights said.

They arrived to find a construction worker attempting to control the flow of gas from the damaged line.

Five nearby homes were evacuated. Southwest Gas was eventually able to successfully contain it.

No injuries were reported.

