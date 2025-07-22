Garmin Marathon Series announces Tucson routes

Garmin has announced the routes for its Garmin Marathon Series, set to take place in Tucson on Nov. 15.

The series will include a full marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K courses, taking runners as they "transition from city streets to open terrain with a view of the Tucson Mountains," according to the Garmin Marathon website.

The routes were designed in cooperation with Run Tucson.

Information on each route provided by Garmin below:

Garmin

Full Marathon

After continuing past Pima County Community College, runners keep going west as they run along the southern perimeter of Painted Hills Trails Park, a 285-acre natural open space park known for its saguaros. Returning east on West Speedway Boulevard, participants will see Greasewood Park, El Rio Golf Course and stunning views of the Santa Catalina Mountains to the north before reaching the University of Arizona campus.

They then continue on East 3rd Street, turn south at North Alvernon Way and loop around Randolph Golf Campus before heading east on Broadway Boulevard down the Sunshine Mile toward downtown Tucson.

The final section has them crossing South Freeway on West 22nd Street, turning right and running north on South Grande Avenue, before finishing by going east on West Congress Street back into the city center, the heart of this vibrant desert community.

The full marathon course, which is pending USATF and Boston Marathon qualifier certification and subject to change, features a total ascent of 948 feet with the majority of it occurring in the first 5 miles and a cut-off time of 6.5 hours.

Garmin

Half Marathon

Those participating in the half marathon run with the full marathoners until they reach the northern side of Painted Hills Trails Park. They then split away from the other runners for two miles, before rejoining them on West Speedway Boulevard.

At the Santa Cruz River, half marathon participants head south on the Tucson Loop – a scenic 138-mile paved path encircling the city – for a little over a mile before connecting with the main route on West Congress Street and finishing at the start and finish line.

Total ascent for the half marathon, also pending certification, is 738 feet and the cut-off time is the same as for the full marathon.

Garmin

10K and 5K

Runners pass by the Mercado District, known for its colorful adobe buildings, local shops and bustling markets, and also make use of the Tucson Loop. Total ascent for the 10K and 5K are 180 feet and 69 feet, respectively.

Race participants, spectators and supporters are invited to attend the finish line festival on North Granada Avenue. A celebration of the finishers of the Garmin Marathon Series, this community event highlights local food vendors and entertainment until 2 p.m.