Garden District celebrates 10th anniversary of its annual Porch Fest

Porchfest1.jpg
Porchfest1.jpg
There will be good music, good food and good times as the Garden District celebrates the tenth anniversary of its annual Porch Fest this Sunday.

The free event is exactly as it sounds: Fifteen bands and entertainers will perform on porches throughout the Garden District, an area bordered by Alvernon to the west, Pima Street to the south, Columbus to the east and North Street to the North. (Start at the first address, 1742 N. Louis Lane, and go from there.)

Artists performing include, former city councilmember Steve Kozachik, Aztral Folk and the Tucson blues band, Znora.

Porch Fest runs from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Food trucks will be on site, as will portable toilets and hand-washing stations.

Full schedule is below:

Garden District.jpg

