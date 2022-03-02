Watch
Gambling addiction? Arizona Department of Gaming has resources to help

Wayne Parry/AP
FILE - A gambler makes a sports bet at Bally's casino in Atlantic City N.J., Sept. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
Posted at 10:46 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 12:46:46-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you are an Arizonan suffering from a gambling problem, the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) says they have a wide range of resources that can help.

Because March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month, the ADG says they are sharing information all month long about this secret addiction that affects over 6 million Americans.

ADG collaborators are teaming up with the National Council of Problem Gambling.

“Arizona Problem Gambling Awareness Month aims to spread the word and highlight the resources available to those who suffer from problem gambling.” “The good news is that help is available. DPG has resources widely available to Arizonans to help those who may be impacted by problem gambling to take the next step.”
Ted Vogt, Director, ADG

Together, they are partaking in the "Awareness + Action" campaign. This campaign will help foster a stronger understanding of problem gambling and the ways to prevent and combat it, says the ADG.

