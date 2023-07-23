Gallienta Fire burns 300 acres near San Miguel

SAN MIGUEL, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Gallienta Fire has burned 300 acres as of around 2 PM on Sunday afternoon, according to Arizona State Forestry.

It started northeast of San Miguel and is near the south end of the Baboquivari Mountains.

The fire is moving southeast and there are structures to the east and south.

Hand crews and aircraft are engaged, with additional resources on the way.

There are no other details at this time as crews continue getting into place.