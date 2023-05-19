Gallery space for indigenous artists celebrated at Tucson International Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Thursday May 18, The Tucson Airport Authority welcomed Pascua Yaqui representatives and members of the Tohono O’odham’s San Xavier District to Tucson International Airport.

The TAA held a celebration event of the International Arrivals Gallery and its focus on indigenous art. The gallery provides a first impression for international travelers.

At the event, guest speakers joined TAA leadership in sharing remarks on the gallery. The gallery is located pre-security, on the second level near the Concourse A exit, so all visitors are welcome to enjoy the space.