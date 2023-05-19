Gallery space for indigenous artists celebrated at Tucson International Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Thursday May 18, The Tucson Airport Authority welcomed Pascua Yaqui representatives and members of the Tohono O’odham’s San Xavier District to Tucson International Airport.
The TAA held a celebration event of the International Arrivals Gallery and its focus on indigenous art. The gallery provides a first impression for international travelers.
At the event, guest speakers joined TAA leadership in sharing remarks on the gallery. The gallery is located pre-security, on the second level near the Concourse A exit, so all visitors are welcome to enjoy the space.
——-
Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, or Twitter.