Gallery Golf saguaro removal continues to upset residents as LIV Tournament begins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Outrage has circulated online among southern Arizonans since early February, when a video was shared showing a landscaping crew removing two saguaros to make way for a platform ahead of the LIV Golf Tournament at Gallery Golf in Marana.

Saguaros are protected in Arizona under the Native Plant Protection Act, and it is illegal to remove or destroy them—with a few exceptions.

In order to remove a saguaro, a land owner must have a valid permit issued by the Arizona Department of Agriculture, and must provide the department 20 to 60 days' notice before destroying or removing it, depending on how many cacti will be removed.

Homeowners can remove a saguaro on their land without a permit.

Landowners may also remove saguaros if they were planted by people—rather than growing naturally—or already moved one time from their original locations.

The saguaros in the video, shared with KGUN 9 by a viewer, were cut down and disposed of.

Though the golf course manager told KGUN 9 the crew was operating within its legal means, the Tucson community responded with outcry and concern over the fate of the protected species, which are an emblem of Sonoran Desert biodiversity and indigenous culture—and whether legal or not, residents and involved environmental activists alike called for answers.

KGUN 9's Tina Giuliano spoke to Mark Johnson, president of Tortolita Alliance, who says something needs to be done:

"To cut down two mature saguaros is not a good thing. we would hope that the liv golf tour and some of the players would just apologize for it," Johnson says.

KGUN 9 also reached out to the Department of Agriculture to inquire about whether Gallery Golf was operating within its legal rights. Department spokespeople told us they're currently investigating the action.

KGUN 9 News at 6 will have more from Johnson, and the fallout from the LIV Tournament preparations.