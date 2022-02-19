Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Gabby Giffords makes recovery from hospital

items.[0].image.alt
2017 Getty Images
Zach Gibson
<p>WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: Former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) speaks to Rep. Elizabeth Esty (D-CT) at the start of a press conference on gun safety on Capitol Hill on May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)</p>
Giffords: 'Heart' with ex-colleagues, others after shooting
Former rep Gabby Giffords
Posted at 2:50 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 17:01:20-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to a statement from Jacob Peters, Senator Mark Kelly's spokesperson. On Tuesday Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was hospitalized due to appendicitis.

Today Gifford took to Twitter to let us know she has checked out of the hospital and that she is in the process of getting well.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!