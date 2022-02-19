Gabby Giffords makes recovery from hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to a statement from Jacob Peters, Senator Mark Kelly's spokesperson. On Tuesday Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was hospitalized due to appendicitis.

Today Gifford took to Twitter to let us know she has checked out of the hospital and that she is in the process of getting well.

Eleven years ago, I left the hospital facing a lifetime of recovery. Today, I’m leaving the hospital glad it’s only appendicitis, and grateful for friends, family, my incredible medical team, and of course @CaptMarkKelly, who gives true meaning to “in sickness and in health.” pic.twitter.com/XhiKkwf8gL — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) February 19, 2022

