Future of transit in Pima County to be addressed at multiple open houses this week

Happening this week, you can participate in several open houses and talk to Pima County transportation teams.

They say they want to show neighbors how they'll spend the money that would improve our roads and upgrade buses and rapid transit over the next five years.

The county says it will also look into safety projects and new facilities for cyclists and pedestrians.

The first of these open houses can be attended in-person or on Zoom. It's happening Tuesday, March 19th, from 3 to 5 p.m at the Pima Association of Governments (located on 1 E. Broadway, Suite 401). You have to register before 3 p.m. today (March 18) if you wish to attend by Zoom. Follow this link to do so.

There are two more options for in-person meetings. One happens on Wednesday, March 20th, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Abrams Public Health Center (3950 S. Country Club Rd.). Another is on Thursday, March 21st, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library (7800 N. Schisler Drive in Marana).