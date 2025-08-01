Future of Salt River wild horses uncertain as management contract expires

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Wild, untamed, and iconic. The Salt River's majestic horses have roamed these waters for generations. These beloved desert gems now face an uncertain future as officials consider substantial herd reductions.

The Arizona Department of Agriculture is seeking a new partner to manage the wild horse population after the contract with the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group expired in May. The proposed new contract would include regulations to reduce the herd to as few as 100 horses to match the natural resources of the area.

This proposed reduction has sparked concern among local residents who value these animals as an essential part of Arizona's natural heritage.

"I feel very sad. I think that we should let the horses live here and enjoy the river," said Sheree Reed.

The possible reduction represents a critical moment for these beloved animals that have become symbols of Arizona's wild spirit and natural beauty.

"You know we are talking about living beings, you know we're talking about majestic creatures, horses, and I mean like I feel that not only is that a front to nature, but it is to the humans and the people who come out here to connect with them," said Joshua Laureles.

Reed believes the horses are integral to the area's identity. "Oh, it wouldn't be as majestic and beautiful as it is. I think that wild horses make the Salt River so we should definitely keep them here," she said.

While the search for a new management group continues, Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky is exploring a potential solution. In a press release, she announced the city is considering a proposal to relocate 50 to 60 horses to a newly proposed sanctuary in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

The proposal has received mixed reactions from visitors to the Salt River.

"It might be good for the economy of Scottsdale for sure to help these wild horses there, but I think it could be potentially problematic just thinking purely from a biological standpoint, but I think it's way far better and outweighs the option of euthanizing," said Laureles.

Reed expressed concern about moving the horses away from their natural habitat. "The river is 68° so if I was a horse, I'd wanna be by the river for sure," she said.

The current management group responded to the proposal on Facebook stating: "We are not saying we are giving up, but we are happy with the offer, just for a backup scenario. For the rest, we cannot comment, due to state procurement laws."

Laureles sees this as an opportunity for community involvement. "I mean, this is a call to action for anyone that really does care to come and be involved in their local community," he said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.