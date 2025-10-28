Future of DEI language in Arizona classrooms still uncertain

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN). — A decision on whether to remove diversity, equity and inclusion language from Arizona’s public school teaching standards is on hold after a vote by the State Board of Education Monday morning.

The board voted 6–3 to table the discussion until its next meeting on December 8. Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne was among the three members who voted no, saying the board should act sooner to avoid possible loss of federal education funding.

The board’s discussion comes after President Trump issued Executive Order 14151, requiring federal programs to eliminate DEI language and policies or risk losing millions of dollars in funding. Horne directed Arizona Department of Education staff to propose changes so the state’s teaching standards align with that order.

The standards in question were last updated in 2011 and include language about teaching equitably and being responsive to students’ cultural backgrounds, phrasing Horne says distracts from teaching core academics.

In the meeting, Horne explains, "If we wait until we're in the cross-hairs, it might be too late. And we don't want to chance $800 million."

In a press release, Horne also states "Not only is the $866 million at risk, there is a philosophical issue at stake too. All people should be judged based on their character and ability, not their race or ethnicity. DEI language and programs promote the exact opposite, and they have no place in the classroom. The teaching standards unfortunately include DEI references, and they need to be removed.”

Board members said they plan to take a closer look at national teaching standards before moving forward.